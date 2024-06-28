Anthony Basford.

Three men have been banned from Lincolnshire during hare coursing season for hunting with dogs at Wainfleet St Mary.

The men – Anthony Basford, Peter Roddam and Thomas Tyers – received lengthy criminal behaviour orders after being seen with dogs in Sea Lane on 30 November last year.

According to Lincolnshire Police, their arrest followed proactive work by the Rural Crime Action Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the incident was reported, Lincolnshire Police said farm workers provided a running commentary on the location of the trio, with officers preparing stingers to ensure they did not escape along the A52.

Peter Roddam.

The three were swiftly arrested and later charged.

At Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, all three were handed Criminal Behaviour Orders which run for the next 15 years. Any breach of the order could mean a custodial sentence of up to five years.

Each was found guilty of hunting a wild mammal with dogs, said Lincolnshire Police.

Roddam, of Salvin Street, Croxdale, near Durham, was also ordered to pay a total of £533 in fines, surcharge and costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Tyers.

Tyers, 33, of Pennine Way, Chilton, near Durham; and Basford, 39, of Corneville Road, Stoke-on-Trent, were each ordered to pay kennel fees of £3,685.50 plus fines, surcharge and costs of £1,391.

All of the dogs that were seized in the incident will now be re-homed.

These orders prevent them from entering Lincolnshire between 31 July and 30 April – recognised as hare coursing season – on any private land with sighthounds, greyhounds, long dogs, or lurcher-type dogs. They are also prevented from accompanying anyone who has these breeds of dog.

DC James Stevenson, from our Rural Crime Action Team, said: "Positive work and action from our team and traffic officers have enabled a full investigation and prosecution into this archaic and cruel pastime carried out by these offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Without the support of the rural and farming community, we would not be able to continue our work so effectively.