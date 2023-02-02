Three men charged following police discovery of largest cannabis grow in county

Three men have now been charged after being arrested in connection with more than 5,000 cannabis plants being found at a property near Boston.

In an update this morning (Thursday, February 2), Lincolnshire Police have said Lam Van Haong, aged 28, Toan Van Nguyen, aged 38, and Tien Van Nguyen, aged 42, all of no fixed address, have been charged with the production of cannabis after a warrant was carried out at the old Kings Road Tyres factory at Hubberts Bridge on Tuesday, January 31.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, (Thursday).

A police statement added: "Investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information should call us on 101 and quote incident 41 of January 31.”