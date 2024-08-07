Three men sentenced for hare coursing near Boston
The men appeared on July 31 in relation to offences that took place in January 2024 in Kirton Fen, near Boston.
According to Lincolnshire Police, the men were charged with trespass with intent to pursue hares with dogs, and being equipped for pursuing hares with dogs.
All three men were fined and handed a five year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). The orders place restrictions on the men regarding entering Lincolnshire, and the East Midlands force areas, with dogs during the coursing season.
Michael Ward, 18, of Charnwood Avenue, Sutton Bonington, Nottinghamshire was ordered to pay £485 costs and surcharges and handed a five year CBO.
Roman Fura, 59, of Dominion Road, Glenfield, Leicestershire, was ordered to pay £485 costs and surcharges, with a five year CBO.
John-Paul Ward, 22, of Abbey Road, West Bridgeford, Nottinghamshire, was ordered to pay £485 costs and surcharges, with a five year CBO.
Commenting on the case, PC Phil Mcallister said: “The message is clear and simple, Lincolnshire is not a safe place to come hare coursing. The rural community has had enough, and are working extremely closely with us to report, record, and evidence those committing the offence. We are using the most up to date technology, vehicles, and drones to catch those coming here to commit this barbaric activity and cause damage to property. We are using the new legislation to great effect, so for those that continue to come here; there isn’t anywhere to hide, you will have eyes on you, so expect to receive large fines, banning orders, your dogs seized and re-homed, and your vehicles crushed.”