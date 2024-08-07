Three men have pleaded guilty at Boston Magistrates Court to hare coursing offences.

Commenting on the case, PC Phil Mcallister said: “The message is clear and simple, Lincolnshire is not a safe place to come hare coursing. The rural community has had enough, and are working extremely closely with us to report, record, and evidence those committing the offence. We are using the most up to date technology, vehicles, and drones to catch those coming here to commit this barbaric activity and cause damage to property. We are using the new legislation to great effect, so for those that continue to come here; there isn’t anywhere to hide, you will have eyes on you, so expect to receive large fines, banning orders, your dogs seized and re-homed, and your vehicles crushed.”