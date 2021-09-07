Three people injured after assault in Louth town centre

Crime news

At around 11.20pm on Saturday (September 4), three people were reported to have been assaulted by a male following a verbal altercation.

Minor injuries were reported.

Officers attended and a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released pending further investigations.

If you witnessed the incident, or if you were in the area at the time and managed to capture dashcam footage, contact Lincolnshire Police:

• By calling 101 and quoting incident number 480 of September 4.

• By emailing [email protected] and quoting the incident number in the subject line.