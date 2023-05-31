Register
Three Rasen area stores targeted in 20 minutes overnight

An appeal has been launched by Lincolnshire Police after three Rasen area stores were targeted by thieves overnight.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 31st May 2023, 17:00 BST
Market Rasen Boots store was sealed off all dayMarket Rasen Boots store was sealed off all day
Market Rasen Boots store was sealed off all day

The first incident was reported at 3.32am this morning (May 31), where the glass door at Boots in Queen Street, Market Rasen, had been damaged and the premises searched.

It is believed that high-value perfume and other goods was stolen, but full details are still be confirmed. Incident 28 of 31 May relates.

The second was a report at 3.37am that the Post Office in Gainsborough Road, Middle Rasen, had been targeted, with the door again damaged.

Items were strewn across the shop floorItems were strewn across the shop floor
Items were strewn across the shop floor

The premises was searched and cigarettes reported to have been stolen.

A vehicle, believed to have been a dark coloured Audi, is thought to have left the scene in the Gainsborough direction. Incident 31 of 31 May relates.

The third incident was reported at 3.47am at the Post Office in Main Street, Normanby-by-Spital.

Police received an emergency call that a door to the premises had been damaged and two men had been seen to steal goods from inside, before being disturbed and making off in a black-coloured car in the Lincoln direction along the A15. Incident 33 of 31 May relates.

Police remain on scene at all three locations, including with specialist crime scene investigators and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) who are conducting further enquiries in and around the local area.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone we have not yet spoken with who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which can help with our investigation to come forward.

“We are currently treating these incidents as linked, but we are keeping an open mind as our investigation progresses.”

If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

By calling 101 quoting the relevant incident number

By emailing [email protected] quoting the relevant incident number in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.