Three suspected hare coursers arrested, dog and car seized after ending up in ditch
Three men suspected of hare coursing were arrested by Lincolnshire rural crime officers on Wednesday after driving their 4x4 into a ditch.
According to Lincolnshire Rural Crime Action team, three males from Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire have now been released on bail “having found out Toyota Rav4's can't cross ditches”.
In a social media post the officers said the “very damp hare coursers and a very cold wet dog” were arrested out in the Lincolnshire Fens between Chapel Hill and South Kyme on a very damp and miserable day.
The vehicle and dog were both seized after the 4x4 was extracted from the ditch by a local farmer with a forklift (pictured).
The action team spearhead the force’s Operation Galileo against hare coursing and rural crime.