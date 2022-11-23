Three suspected hare coursers arrested following police action near Boston

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of hare coursing offences after a dispersal order was put in place at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We attended a report of hare coursing at Mallard Hurn, Donington, at 8.28am on 20 November.

“A 4x4 car was located in the field and our officers arrested three men aged 33, 39, and 40.

Advertisement

“We seized the car, and three hounds which have been taken to local kennels.

Police photos of the vehicle and dogs seized in Donington, near Boston.

Advertisement

“The three men from Nottingham, Reading and Bracknell Forest, have been released on police bail.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Advertisement

If you see any live incidents of hare coursing taking place, call the police on 999, and note any vehicle descriptions or number plates, if you can.