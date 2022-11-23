Three suspected hare coursers arrested following police action near Boston

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We attended a report of hare coursing at Mallard Hurn, Donington, at 8.28am on 20 November.
“A 4x4 car was located in the field and our officers arrested three men aged 33, 39, and 40.
“We seized the car, and three hounds which have been taken to local kennels.
“The three men from Nottingham, Reading and Bracknell Forest, have been released on police bail.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
If you see any live incidents of hare coursing taking place, call the police on 999, and note any vehicle descriptions or number plates, if you can.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police by dialling 101 and quoting incident 89 of 20 November or email [email protected] putting the incident number in the subject box.