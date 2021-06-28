Three teenagers arrested for GBH after assault leaves fourth seriously injured in Sleaford

Lincoln Road park in Sleaford. EMN-200413-100554001

Lincolnshire Police say the attack happened around 6pm opposite the play park on Lincoln Road in the town on Saturday, June 19 and they are continuing to appeal for information relating to the assault.

A force spokesman said: “A number of young boys were reported as fighting on the roadside initially and the incident then continued in the play park.

“Three boys, one aged 13, two aged 14, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released on bail, pending further inquiries.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact us. We believe part or all of the assault has been recorded on mobile phones and we would like anyone that has mobile footage to get in touch.

“If any drivers were passing the area with dash cams fitted we are asking for the footage to be checked as the incident may have been recorded as drivers passed the scene. Anyone with information that may assist in our investigation should get in touch.”

You can call 101, quoting incident 417 of June 19 or email [email protected] adding the incident number and date in the subject box.