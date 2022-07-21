Three times over limit drink driver is banned and loses job

Boston Magistrates Court

Jason Smith, 53, of Sunningdale Drive, Skegness admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said police were told at 12 midnight on June 30 that a van had crashed on Low Road, Friskney and when they got there, found Smith outside the van, leaning against it and was unsteady on his feet.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After providing a positive breath test, Smith was arrested and provided an evidential sample of 106 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit being 35.

Mr Wood said Smith told the police he had been driving home from work in London and had been drinking Jack Daniels.

Mitigating, Tony Davies said Smith was an alcoholic and had been on a course but he had relapsed when he went into a pub for something to eat and had succumbed to drinking alcohol.

Mr Davies told the magistrates Smith said he had called the police himself and had waited for them to arrive, adding that he was a self employed plumbing and heating engineer and would lose his source of income because of the driving ban.

Smith was banned from driving for 26 months but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 26 weeks.