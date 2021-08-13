Three year ban for drug driver from Skegness

Boston Magistrates' Court

Ashley Nelson, 32, of Gloucester Close was stopped by police while driving his Ford Fiesta on February 8 in Morris Gardens where a drugs wipe proved positive for cocaine.

A blood test showed a reading of 148, the legal limit being 50.

Beris Brickles, in mitigation, said Nelson had fully cooperated with the police and had not committed any further offence while driving.

Nelson was said to have been convicted of an excess alcohol driving offence in 2016, so the magistrates banned him from driving for three years.