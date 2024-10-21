Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ticket scams have risen in the past 12 months as more high-profile events are set to take place in the United Kingdom.

Of those affected, research has demonstrated those between the ages of 20 to 29, Gen Z, to be the ones afflicted by the scams the most.

But with cautionary tales throughout the advance of modern technology about being scammed, why is it that age range that apparently has the most trouble?

A show of hands: who of us have been scammed out of tickets before? Me too, and apparently it’s the age bracket I am in which seems to have suffered the most.

That is according to research undertaken by occupational charity caba , taking data from Action Fraud in correlation to not only the areas in the United Kingdom that have fallen to fraud such as ticket scams, but the age range of those who have been affected the most.

Their study concluded that in the last calendar year £9.2 million was lost through ticket scams, £2.2 million more than the next type of fraud that has affected those associated with Generation Z: rental fraud .

The study found that, among the reasons for Gen Z being more at risk over ticketing scams, was how relatively inexperienced in managing financial matters they may be; struggling with tasks like changing financial details, liaising with banks, and seeking professional debt advice, leaving them vulnerable to long-term financial and emotional consequences.

Speaking about the study, financial wellbeing expert at caba, Lee Melling said: “The financial impact of scams can be significant and it’s important to remember the wider effect this will be having on the average Brit. Not only can scams be costly but they can also leave us feeling embarrassed and unsettled and have a lasting impact on our confidence – which can leave us not wanting to report what has happened.”

The emotional toll of ticket scams

Research has shown that Gen Z are more at risk of ticketing scams, and that it's not just a financial toll many victims suffer from. | Canva

Indeed, once of the aspects regarding those scammed for concert tickets that sometimes is overlooked is the emotional toll of falling victim to scammers; be it the disappointment of not being able to attend the show through the the more serious concerns of members of the public often feel embarrassed and unsettled after falling for scams.

The study suggested that this emotional impact can reduce their likelihood of reporting incidents or seeking support, exacerbating the problem.

“Falling victim to a scam can also leave you questioning how to handle pressure associated with fraud, including changing your financial details, liaising with your bank, and speaking to friends and family about what’s happened,” Melling revealed. “If you’ve fallen victim to a scam and are struggling financially, it’s important to reach out for help and seek debt advice from professionals if necessary. “

Melling continued: “With scams becoming increasingly sophisticated, it’s important to be more vigilant and feel confident to check or challenge what you're being asked to do. Our handy acronym S.C.A.M has been created to help carry out a quick checklist to work out if a request for financial and personal information is genuine or not.”

“This includes tips on keeping your personal or financial information safe from scammers to help those who are still unsure what to look out for and lack the confidence to check or challenge when things don’t seem quite right.”

