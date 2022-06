Man wanted in connection with a theft of a till.

At around 6.45pm on 25 May, a man removed a till containing around £80 of cash from Bibby’s Arcade, City of Gold, Mablethorpe.

The man is described as white, of a medium build, aged around 30 years old, and was wearing a black cap and a black hoodie with ‘money’ written on it.