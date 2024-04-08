Tools and equipment stolen from vans in Skegness, Willoughby, Horncastle and Coningsby

Call 101, quoting incident 132 of 6 April with information.

Eight reports that vehicles were broken into and thousands of pounds worth of tools and other items taken were received over the weekend.

Two vans were attacked in Spilsby Road and Tennyson Gardens, Horncastle, with items stolen including power tools and a GPS system. Toolboxes and bags were also taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A van was broken into between 6pm on Friday, April 5, and 6.20am on Saturday, April 6, on Mareham Road, Horncastle. Again, work tools including drills, sanders and angle grinders were stolen.

An attempted theft was reported when offenders broke into a white van parked on Spilsby Road, Horncastle, but nothing was stolen.

Tools were stolen from two vans parked on Orchard Way, Coningsby overnight, with one of the vans being broken into between 2am and 3.15am on Saturday, April 6.

A similar offence was reported in Dogdyke Road, Coningsby, where a silver van was broken into but it’s believed nothing was stolen. It’s believed this offence happened around 3.20am Saturday, April 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equipment and tools were also stolen from a van parked on Count Alan Road in Skegness. This happened between 9pm on Friday, April 5, and 9.30am Saturday, April 6.

Officers are also investigating a report of a van being broken into and items stolen overnight, including drills, saws and batteries, mainly DeWalt branded. The van was parked in Willoughby Road, Willoughby.

Some of the vans have had holes cut near to the locks where it is believed entry is gained to the locking mechanism. The sides of some of the vehicles have been cut for the offenders to gain entry.

A number of toolboxes, tool bags and some tools have been found at Mareham Road, Horncastle, and police believe these may be connected to the thefts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While officers are carrying out their inquiries, they are asking for anyone who lives or works in the areas mentioned and has video recording devices to check to see if they can see anything they believe may be suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “We believe a dark coloured estate vehicle may be connected and would appeal to anyone who has seen a similar vehicle which they thought was suspicious to get in touch.

"If you were travelling overnight in the area, please check any dashcam footage too as the vehicle may have been captured.

“It can be devastating for people to have tools and other equipment stolen and we know people do take steps to prevent this from happening already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you would like further crime prevention advice, please visit the Keeping Vehicles Safe area of our website.”