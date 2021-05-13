Total recorded crime in Lincolnshire has fallen by 13% in 12 months

Lincolnshire Police stock image.

The figures for the 12-month period to December 2020 compared to the previous 12 months show that total recorded crime in Lincolnshire fell by 13%, bucking the national trend of a 10% decrease.

This now ranks Lincolnshire as the 16th safest county in England and Wales.

Lincolnshire has also gone against the grain in other areas and seen positive changes in crime levels, including violence against the person offences (a 9% decrease compared with a national 2% increase); public order offences (7% decrease locally, and a 5% increase nationally); and drugs offences (a decrease of 9% in Lincolnshire, whereas national figures have risen by 15%).

Overall, the figures for Lincolnshire have been positive compared to the national averages.

Assistant Chief Constable at Lincolnshire Police, Chris Davison, said: “Any decrease in recorded crime levels is always going to be positive but we are acutely aware as a service that the figures for the last year are extraordinary because the last year has been extraordinary.

“While we take some positives from the data in terms of initiatives where we have been able to proactively identify and prevent crime, we know that this picture probably will not remain the same as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

“Indeed, we have recently seen an increase in the need for police and we are expecting a busy summer ahead.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman continued: “Another area where the Force has invested time and resource is in Operation Raptor – our initiative and ongoing commitment to reduce the weapons carried on our streets - and ONS data shows an encouraging 9% decrease in knife crime for Lincolnshire.

“This is despite improved recording practices, in line with national standards, and reflects the national decrease.”

Chief Constable Davison added: “It’s welcome news that we’ve seen a drop in knife crime and we’ll ensure we maintain our commitment around reducing and preventing offences using these weapons because we know how they can devastate lives.

“We do know that some people will still be intent on carrying knives and sharp weapons on our streets and we’re doing all we can to prevent that.

“Granted, it’s not as prolific here as in other force areas, but any knife carried by a person with possible criminal intent is one knife too many.

“Since the inception of Operation Raptor in October 2019, we’ve seen more than 300 arrests made for weapons related offences and a significant number of stop searches, warrants, and the seizure of drugs, criminal property, and offensive weapons. This is an ongoing focus for Lincolnshire Police.

“Not only are we proactive in trying to reduce weapons in Lincolnshire, we’re also working with partners to try and help us understand what factors may contribute to an individual making the decision to carry a knife.

“We want to prevent these crimes before they even happen and we can’t do that alone, which is why I’m pleased to say that we’ve got some really strong relationships with partners as we work through this complicated area.

“In the meantime, I want to make clear that Lincolnshire Police remain committed to not only reducing the numbers of knife crime in the county but we’re also continuing to work hard to make sure we’re right there when the public needs us as we strive to make Lincolnshire the safest place to live, work, and visit.”