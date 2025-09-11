Toyota Hilux owners warned to take precautions after string of thefts

The Toyota Hilux. Lincolnshire Police are warning owners to take precautions after a string of thefts in the county. Photo: Jayson Fong/Toyota UK

Police are advising residents to take precautions after a series of thefts of a specific model of Toyota truck in the county over recent weeks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police are investigating a string of around 10 incidents reported from 22 August to date, where the vehicles being targeted all appear to be Toyota Hilux pick up trucks.

Several incidents have been reported from Bourne, Stamford, Sleaford, Spalding, Gedney, Lincoln, Marston and Bicker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We are pursuing all lines of enquiry available to us at this stage, but we would also like to encourage those who own or drive a Toyota Hilux to remain vigilant.”

The force has highlighted a number of the measures that car owners can take to prevent these thefts.

- Put your keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch like a Faraday bag or even an OBD port lock protector.

- Park your car in illuminated areas and where surveillance is available such as CCTV or RING doorbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Additional physical security can also help prevent your car from being driven away. Even if a thief gains entry, steering wheel locks, pedal boxes and gear stick locks are some examples.

- Immobilisers can also prevent a car from starting unless the correct fob, key or activation process is used.

- Modern car alarms and tracker systems can isolate or shut down fuel systems to bring the vehicle to a stop.

For more advice, visit https://www.lincs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/