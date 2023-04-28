Trial begins for tractor driver charged with causing death of woman following fatal RTC near Boston

A tractor driver charged with causing the death of a car passenger following a three vehicle collision near Sutterton has gone on trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

The A16 junction to Marsh Lane, near Sutterton. Image: Google

William Flynn, 41, formerly of Whaplode but now of Carrick-on-Suir, County Waterford, has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Karen Fenton by driving dangerously on the A16 between Sutterton and Fosdyke Bridge.

He also denies charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Mrs Fenton's husband , Paul Fenton, who was driving their Mitsubishi car, and van driver Sarwar Hussain.

The charges follow a collision on the Marsh Lane junction with the A16 on the evening of 21 January 2020.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court heard the tractor had been emerging from Marsh Lane and was turning left to travel south along the A16.

Mr Flynn halted the tractor at an angle, and the trailer with the exception of the very front of the towing hitch was still positioned entirely in Marsh Lane.

Former agricultural worker Steve Kennett said he was driving north towards Boston at around 55mph, and was behind the Mitsubishi, when he noticed the tractor.

Mr Kennett told the jury: "It was on the right hand side of the road on a cross roads, two small roads leading onto the A16.

"I slowed down because it was partially out into the A16 road."

Mr Kennett, who drove the A16 regularly, said he noticed two headlights illuminated on the tractor.

"I was always taught to look ahead of the car infront of me, I slowed down because I couldn't be sure what the tractor was going to do."

He added: "I slowed down to make it a bit safer for myself."

Mr Kennett, who also had experience driving lorries, vans and motorbikes, said he did not notice the Mitsubishi slow down or any other lights on the tractor.

"Then there was like an explosion on the side of the tractor," Mr Kennett added.

"I didn't realise it was a van until the point of impact."

Under cross-examination, Mr Kennett again confirmed that he saw two headlights illuminated on the tractor, which was static at the time he saw it.

A police officer who was called to the scene said he observed the tractor, and noticed illuminated lights both on the front and rear.

He confirmed Mr Flynn was tested for alcohol and provided a negative result of zero.

The officer said he also went over to the van and spoke to the driver (Mr Hussain) who stated: "I didn't see him. I was using bluetooth in the van."

Suzanne Honey, who was a passenger in another car travelling north, said she went to assist the occupants of the Mitsubishi and noticed a woman was trapped.

"I couldn't see her legs," she said.