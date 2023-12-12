A jury in the trial of a man accused of raping a woman in a Skegness park will continue their deliberations on Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Crown Court

Saad Gomaa, 34, denies raping the woman in the resort's Tower Gardens on 9 June this year.

It is alleged Gomaa raped the woman who was drunk and told him she did not want sex.

Gomaa claims the sex was consensual after the woman "came onto him."

In her victim interview the woman said the man "just appeared."

"He wasn't English," she explained.

"I was asking him if he was legally here. I remember that question

"He said 'illegal,illegal."

Jurors at Lincoln Crown Court heard Gomaa had spent just 40 days in the UK and was living in a hotel used by asylum seekers in Skegness.

The jury of eight men and four women will resume their deliberations on Wednesday morning after they were sent home for the night by Judge Simon Hirst