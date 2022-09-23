Trial date set for the man accused of killing nine year-old Lilia Valutyte in Boston

Deividas Skebas pictured leaving Lincoln Crown Court on August 01 2022.

Lilia was found with a stab wound to her chest in Fountain Lane, Boston, on July 28.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with her murder and appeared before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court by video-link from Wakefield Prison.

Skebas, wearing a grey top and a with a black beard, spoke only to confirm his name via a Lithuanian interpreter, and sat with his arms folded during the ten minute hearing.

Lilia Valutyte.

No plea was entered to the murder charge and Judge Hirst adjourned the case for a provisional trial date before Mrs Justice Tipples in the week beginning February 28 next year.

Judge Hirst remanded Skebas back into custody and told him: "Your trial will take place on 28 February. It is right to say we will try and get an earlier date in January.

"In the meantime you are remanded in custody."

Little Lilia suffered the stab wound as she played in the street in broad daylight with her younger sister.

The crime scene at Fountain Lane in Boston. Photo: John Aron

Haunting footage showed her playing hula-hoop with her younger sibling minutes before the alleged attack at 6.20pm on Thursday, July 28.

An inquest in Lincoln heard that Harry Potter fan Lilia died from a stab wound to the chest.

Skebas, a 22-year-old fruitpicker, was arrested two days later at his home in Boston.