Trial delay for man accused of murdering Boston woman

Kamil Ranoszek, 40, of Wormgate, Boston, was due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court on April 25.

However prosecutors asked for the trial date to be put back to allow more time for the police investigation.

Ranoszek, who followed the proceedings on video-link from prison, spoke only to confirm his name when he appeared on Friday.

He was remanded back into custody by Judge Simon Hirst and is due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court on September 19. His trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

Ranoszek will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on September 13.

Earlier this year Lincolnshire Police revealed they had found body parts belonging to Ms Golabek in Witham Way Country Park, Boston after a report was made to the force control room on February 19.

Officers recovered bones and found further human remains while searching the park and River Witham, including body parts concealed in bags, which were sent off for DNA testing. On March 1, the remains were confirmed as those of missing Boston woman Ilona Golabek.

Ms Golabek was reported missing on November 9 last year and following an investigation, Lincolnshire Police launched a murder inquiry.