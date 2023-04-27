Register
Trial for Mablethorpe man accused of making indecent images of children

​​​A 38-year-old man from Mablethorpe is due to stand trial over sexual offences and making 100 indecent images of children.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST
Boston Magistrates Court.Boston Magistrates Court.
Boston Magistrates Court.

James Burton, 38, appeared before magistrates in Boston on Wednesday (April 26).

He pleaded not guilty to three offences of making indecent photographs in Mablethorpe, and March, Cambridgeshire.

The images, all said to have been made between July 16, 2020 and December 21, 2021, were 29 of category A (the most serious), 31 of category B, and 40 of category C.

Burton, of Somersby Avenue, also denied attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and causing a child aged 13 to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity between April 12 and 14, 2021.

The case was adjourned for a pre-trial hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on May 24.

Burton was granted unconditional bail to that hearing.