Trial of pensioner from Donington-on-Bain accused of sexual offences against a child begins
Roger Faulkner, 69, of Neve Gardens, Donington-on-Bain, faces two charges of rape on a child aged under 13 and six other matters of sexual assault against the same girl, who was aged under 13 at the time and can not be named.
The trial judge, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight, told jurors at the trial’s opening on Friday (May 3) it would be understandable if they had an emotional response to the nature of the sexual allegations.
But Judge Sjolin Knight urged the jury to put their emotions aside and to concentrate on the evidence in the case.
Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, said the allegations took place in 2013 and 2014 when the complainant was a child.
Addressing the jury in his opening speech, Mr Janes told them not to be concerned about the number of charges in the case.
"It may come down to a single assessment of if you believe her evidence or if you have some doubt," Mr Janes told the jury.
Faulkner, who is represented by defence barrister Michael Cranmer-Brown, has pleaded not guilty to all eight offences.
The trial continues.