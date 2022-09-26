Trial of Sleaford man accused of Lincoln County Hospital A&E arson delayed

Lincoln Crown Court.

John Gillion Watson, 56, of Vicarage Court, Sleaford, denies two charge of arson.

He was due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday), however Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned his trial until January 23 after being told further evidence was required.

Watson has previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of arson with intent to endanger life on March 29, and an alternative offence of arson being reckless to endanger life on the same date.

The unit was evacuated with no injuries to patients or staff, but ambulances were diverted to other hospitals in Lincolnshire, as well as further afield.

It is alleged damage of £180,000 was caused to Lincoln County Hospital.

Watson was remanded back into custody until his trial which is expected to last three days.

Judge Sjolin Knight told Watson: "It's not been possible to have your trial today."