Trial of woman accused of causing death of Hope Starsmore by dangerous driving deferred

Hope Starsmore died in a collision on Burgh Road, Skegness, in October 2020.

Rebecca Porter, 33, of Cottesmore Close, was due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 27 June. Her trial was expected to last four days.

However a pre-trial hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Friday) told that more time is needed to gather evidence from expert witnesses.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Porter her trial would now be listed at Lincoln Crown Court on 17 April next year.

Granting Porter unconditional bail Judge Sjolin Knight explained to her: "Unfortunately there is very little realistic prospect of this trial being ready for 27 June.

"I know that is difficult for you. I am sure it is also difficult for the family of the lady who was killed."

At a previous hearing in October last year Porter pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Ms Starsmore on 7 October 2020 by dangerous driving on the A158 at Burgh le Marsh, near Skegness.

Ms Starsmore was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary and placed into a medically-induced coma after the incident having suffered serious injuries including broken arms, legs, pelvis and internal bleeding after a collision in Skegness Road, Burgh le Marsh, at around 8.15am on Wednesday, October 7.

The collision involved a Toyota Yaris, driven by Ms Starsmore, and a Ford Focus.

Two passengers in Ms Starsmore's car also received minor injuries.

Despite multiple operations, doctors were unable to save her and she died eight days after the crash.

Ms Starsmore had just started a course in medical science at Nottingham Trent University and wanted to become a paramedic.

Due to coronavirus, she had decided to live at home in Skegness and study. She also opted to commute to Nottingham once a week.

She was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary after the crash and placed in a medically-induced coma.

Her brother and her partner had been travelling with her on their way to Nottingham Trent University and received minor injuries.

Despite having moved to the Lincolnshire seaside, Hope had grown up in Corby, Northamptonshire.