Twenty-four people arrested for drugs offences during County Lines Intensification Week

Lincolnshire Police have seized two ounces of heroin, two imitation firearms, and made 24 arrests during County Lines Intensification Week.

The drugs and cash siezed during the warrant in Tower Avenue, Lincoln.

The week of intensification, which ran last week from Monday February 27 to Sunday March 5, was coordinated by the National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC) and saw officers focus their efforts on disrupting suspected County Lines activity and safeguarding young people at risk of being exploited in events in Horncastle, Louth, Skegness, Lincoln and Woodhall Spa.

County Lines is a term used to describe gangs and organised criminal networks which export illegal drugs into other areas across the UK, using dedicated mobile phone ‘deal lines’. They are likely to exploit children and vulnerable adults into running the drugs, and they will often use coercion, intimidation, violence, and weapons.

The national week of action saw four warrants executed in the Skegness and Spilsby areas, leading to the arrest of seven adults.

A warrant was executed at an address in Tower Avenue, Lincoln, which led to the arrest of a 50-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. During searches, six ounces of cannabis, £500 cash, a black safe, and two ounces of heroin were seized.

The safeguarding of two men over the age of 18, and three women under the age of 18 was also made, including one National Referral Mechanism (NRM) for a 14-year-old girl.

The NRM sees potential victims of human trafficking and modern slavery identified and supported ahead of a decision being made on whether they are indeed victims, and six men were arrested in connection with her safeguarding – investigations are ongoing.

Engagement with local communities, businesses, and schools to raise awareness of what County Lines work involves also took place.

The team used the digital screen police van to promote the Be Fearless campaign from Crimestoppers in Horncastle and Woodhall Spa, as well as educating more than 750 schoolchildren through interactive workshops about anti-social behaviour, gangs and County Lines.

The #Lookcloser and Fearless material was also presented to taxi companies and doctor’s surgeries in Louth and guesthouses and fast-food restaurants in Skegness, and the team also visited shops in Lincoln city centre to provide information and literature on how to spot the signs of criminal exploitation, as well as visiting high-end fashion and jewellery shops.

Detective Inspector Gail Hurley from the Force Intelligence Bureau, said: “The negative impact of drugs on our communities can be significant, which is why we make it a priority to disrupt and close down County Lines throughout the year."The organised networks orchestrating County Lines activities prey on the most vulnerable members of society – children, adults with additional needs, addicts – and pull them in to a world of exploitation, danger, and fear.

"We know that with drugs comes weapons-related crime and other offending, and we target both types of criminality and do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice."We couldn’t do this work without the help of our communities who provide much-needed intelligence around drug-dealing, suspicious activity, or vulnerability, and we would encourage people to continue to do this.”

