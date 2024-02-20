Two appear in court after used cooking oil found in van in Boston

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Yanko Mihaylov, 35, and Aleksandar Petrov, 39, both of Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 15, in relation to the find, which was made by police in Queen Street at about 3.50am the previous day.

Mihaylov was charged with two counts of stealing cooking oil to the value of £44 from a fish and chip shop in Spalding – once on December 6 and again on February 8. Petrov was charged with committing the same offence on one date – February 8.

Guilty pleas were indicated to all charges.

Mihaylov was fined £500, ordered to pay £66 in compensation and a £200 victim surcharge.

Petrov was ordered to be detained in the courthouse – a detention deemed served by the time he had already spent in custody.