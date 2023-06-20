Two people have been arrested after a BB gun was fired at a group of scouts in Wragby last night (Monday).

Millbrook Lane, Wragby. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire Police were called at around 9pm when a silver VW Polo was driven past a group of children and adults in Millbrook Lane.

What was described as a BB gun was fired in their direction by the occupants, before leaving the scene along the A158 towards Lincoln.

None of the children or adults were injured in the incident, although two were reported to have been struck.

Specially-trained officers were immediately dispatched to locate the vehicle and carried out searches in the local area and further afield.

A vehicle was located and stopped on the A57 at Saxilby at around 12.20am this morning (Tuesday) and two BB handguns were recovered from the vehicle.

A 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and remain in police custody.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are now investigating this incident and we would appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are also keen to view any dashcam footage from the area around Millbrook Lane between 8.30am and 9.30pm which may have captured a silver WV Polo.”

Anyone with any information should call DS Gemma Skipworth on 07917071773, or email [email protected], quoting incident 508 of 19 June.