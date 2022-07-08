Two arrested after burglaries in Louth and Skegness

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested following a burglary at a property in Sandringham Drive in Louth yesterday (Thursday).

By Rachel Armitage
Friday, 8th July 2022, 6:12 pm
Lincolnshire Police.
The victim, an elderly woman, woke in the early hours of this morning to find someone in her house.

The suspect left the house with a laptop, phone, alcohol, a Nissan Qashqai car, and other items.

The incident was called in at 2.06am, and an off-duty officer heard the call and spotted the stolen car in a nearby street.

Officers were deployed and arrested her on suspicion of burglary.

She remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.

This incident comes after a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged following a burglary at an address in Morris Gardens, Skegness, on the same day.

Lincolnshire Police received a report that a youth had entered a property and stolen a Vauxhall Corsa.

A swift joint response from our officers and CID led to an arrest, charge and remand within 10 hours.

He was charged with burglary, driving a car without a licence, taking a car without consent, and driving a car without insurance. He will appear at court at a later date.

Incident 27 of July 7 refers.

These two incidents are not linked.

To report a non-urgent crime, please call 101. For a crime in action, please call 999.