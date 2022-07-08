Two arrested after burglaries in Louth and Skegness

Lincolnshire Police.

The victim, an elderly woman, woke in the early hours of this morning to find someone in her house.

The suspect left the house with a laptop, phone, alcohol, a Nissan Qashqai car, and other items.

The incident was called in at 2.06am, and an off-duty officer heard the call and spotted the stolen car in a nearby street.

Officers were deployed and arrested her on suspicion of burglary.

She remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.

This incident comes after a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged following a burglary at an address in Morris Gardens, Skegness, on the same day.

Lincolnshire Police received a report that a youth had entered a property and stolen a Vauxhall Corsa.

A swift joint response from our officers and CID led to an arrest, charge and remand within 10 hours.

He was charged with burglary, driving a car without a licence, taking a car without consent, and driving a car without insurance. He will appear at court at a later date.

Incident 27 of July 7 refers.

These two incidents are not linked.