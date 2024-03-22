Cannabis was found growing at a property in Skegness.

Officers found a cannabis grow at the property in Burgh Road. The two men, aged 28 and 45, were arrested at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police teams are now in the process of dismantling the grow. It is unknown at this stage the total number of plants found at the property.

The investigation is ongoing and the two men remain in custody.