Two arrested after cannabis is found growing at property in Skegness
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of producing a Class B drug following a warrant executed in Skegness this afternoon.
Officers found a cannabis grow at the property in Burgh Road. The two men, aged 28 and 45, were arrested at the scene.
Lincolnshire Police teams are now in the process of dismantling the grow. It is unknown at this stage the total number of plants found at the property.
The investigation is ongoing and the two men remain in custody.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 201 of 22 March.