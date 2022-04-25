Two arrested after robbery in Louth

Lincolnshire Police were called to Queen Street in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 23) after a report of a robbery at around 12.30am.

Firearms were deployed to the scene as a precaution, and the street was cordoned off by officers while the incident was ongoing.

Queen Street has since been reopened and two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Lincolnshire Police personnel will remain on the scene as police carry out further investigations, but officers have confirmed there is no threat to the public.