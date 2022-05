The stolen vehicles.

Five vehicles were recovered from the Market Rasen area on Wednesday (May 15) after the investigation between Louth Police and Lincs Rural Crime Action Team.

A 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were both arrested on Thursday. The woman has since been released under investigation, and the man released on bail.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 489 of May 15.