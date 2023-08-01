Lincolnshire police say the caravan was reported to have been stolen from Lincoln Road, Edlington, during the night of July 29/30.
Patrol officers later spotted a caravan being towed by a car in Tattershall, before stopping the vehicle at around 3am.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A force spokesman said: “One man, aged 29, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, driving without a licence or insurance and being equipped for theft.
"The second man, aged 43, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and going equipped for theft. Both men are from the Nottinghamshire area.
“They have been released under investigation and our enquiries are continuing.”
Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting incident 77 and 152 of July 29.