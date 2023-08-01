Register
Two arrested following caravan theft

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a touring caravan.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:47 BST
Lincolnshire police say the caravan was reported to have been stolen from Lincoln Road, Edlington, during the night of July 29/30.

Patrol officers later spotted a caravan being towed by a car in Tattershall, before stopping the vehicle at around 3am.

A force spokesman said: “One man, aged 29, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, driving without a licence or insurance and being equipped for theft.

"The second man, aged 43, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and going equipped for theft. Both men are from the Nottinghamshire area.

“They have been released under investigation and our enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting incident 77 and 152 of July 29.