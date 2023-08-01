Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a touring caravan.

Lincolnshire police say the caravan was reported to have been stolen from Lincoln Road, Edlington, during the night of July 29/30.

Patrol officers later spotted a caravan being towed by a car in Tattershall, before stopping the vehicle at around 3am.

A force spokesman said: “One man, aged 29, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, driving without a licence or insurance and being equipped for theft.

"The second man, aged 43, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and going equipped for theft. Both men are from the Nottinghamshire area.

“They have been released under investigation and our enquiries are continuing.”