The men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate..
Police received reports of two men with a firearm on Tuesday evening and officers remained at the scene for most of yesterday (Wednesday).
The nearby Richmond School was closed during incident and local businesses informed due to traffic disruption.
In a statement police said: “We received reports on Tuesday, January 24, of two males with a firearm at an address on Tennyson Green.
“Firearms officers were deployed to the scene and two males were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate.
“Specialist officers conducted a thorough search of the property and found no firearm.
“We take all reports of this nature very seriously and would like to thank the public and the local community for their support while the incident was ongoing.”