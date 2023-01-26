Two men arrested following firearms incident in Skegness have been released with no further action.

Police at the scene in Tennyson Green, Skegness.

The men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate..

Police received reports of two men with a firearm on Tuesday evening and officers remained at the scene for most of yesterday (Wednesday).

The nearby Richmond School was closed during incident and local businesses informed due to traffic disruption.

In a statement police said: “We received reports on Tuesday, January 24, of two males with a firearm at an address on Tennyson Green.

“Firearms officers were deployed to the scene and two males were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate.

“Specialist officers conducted a thorough search of the property and found no firearm.

