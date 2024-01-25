Two arrested for affray and threats to kill after incident in Sleaford
Two men have been arrested after police were called to a report of an incident of “potential disorder” in Sleaford yesterday evening (Wednesday).
According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, officers were called to the address in North Road at 5.41pm.
Numerous officers and police vehicles attended to contain the situation across the road from Lidl supermarket.
The spokesman said: “Our enquiries led to two arrests. A 20 year old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and a 41 year old man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.
"There were no reported injuries.”
If you have information on this incident contact 101 referring to Incident 327 of January 24.