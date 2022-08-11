Two arrested for attempted burglary in Spilsby

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Horncastle, Spilsby and Woodhall Spa Police received a report of suspicious activity on the Vale Road industrial estate in Spilsby.

Police units attended and the two suspects fled the scene.



A police drone and police dog were then used to locate two males, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after damage was found to a commercial property nearby.

Both males have been bailed with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire while police enquiries continue.