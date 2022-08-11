Two arrested for attempted burglary in Spilsby

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Horncastle, Spilsby and Woodhall Spa Police received a report of suspicious activity on the Vale Road industrial estate in Spilsby.
Police units attended and the two suspects fled the scene.
A police drone and police dog were then used to locate two males, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after damage was found to a commercial property nearby.
Both males have been bailed with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire while police enquiries continue.
You can call Lincolnshire Police with any information relating to this incident on 101.