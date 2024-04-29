Two arrested in Boston after man taken to hospital with stab wound

Lincolnshire Police news.

Officers were called to West Street at about 11.50pm yesterday (Sunday, April 28) to find a man injured after an altercation.

He was taken to hospital and two men, a 40-year-old and a 36-year-old, were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Multiple scene guards are in place and investigations are ongoing as we piece together what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to email police on [email protected] quoting incident number 398 of Sunday April 28.

Due to the incident, Boston Borough Council’s offices are closed to the public until a cordon at the scene is lifted.

Writing on its Facebook page, the authority said: “Due to an incident on West Street Lincolnshire Police have a cordon in place outside the Municipal Buildings whilst an ongoing police investigation that is not connected to the Council Offices takes place.

“Please note that the council offices are closed to the public until this cordon is lifted. This includes visitors to Department of Work and Pensions and Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire.