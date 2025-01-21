Two arrested in Chapel St Leonards on suspicion of burglary
The incident was caught on remote CCTV by the owner at around 11pm who then contacted the force for help.
Officers arrived at the property on Trunch Lane where they found two men in a nearby bungalow who threatened to shoot them – with one man also in possession of a dumbbell as a weapon.
The Force Incident Manager judged the men to pose a risk to the public, before officers forced entry into the property and arrested the men, aged 34 and 45.
A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of obstruction and assault.
Further investigation revealed two other caravans had been targeted, as well as several sheds.
Stolen items were located within the bungalow and a scene guard is now in place while investigators determine exactly what has been stolen and from where.
In a statement, the Force said: “Lincolnshire Police will do everything within its power to clampdown on burglary and pursue all lines of enquiry.”