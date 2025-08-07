Two arrested on drugs charges in village

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:24 BST
Police arrested two men on drugs charges in Dorrington on Wednesday August 6.placeholder image
Police arrested two men on drugs charges in Dorrington on Wednesday August 6.
Sleaford Police say they have arrested two men on drugs charges in a village near Sleaford.

The incident happened in the Dorrington area on Wednesday (August 6).

According to the local policing team, their operation led to the arrests of two men in Dorrington and there is to be a continued police presence in the area over the next few days in relation to this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement Sleaford Police said: “A 44-year-old male has been arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and has been released on bail.

“A 49-year-old male has been arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, being concerned in production of class B drugs and possessing a prohibited weapon in the form of a disguised firearm. He remains in police custody.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice