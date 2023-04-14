A man and woman have been arrested suspected of stealing diesel from a property near Ancaster, according to police.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said officers were called to reports of fuel being taken from a property close to Ancaster just before 10.45pm on Wednesday, April 12.

They said officers arrived quickly at the scene.

A man aged 24, and a woman aged 30, were both arrested on suspicion of the theft of diesel, said the spokesman yesterday (Thursday).

“The man was also arrested for two outstanding offences: suspicion of robbery in January 2023 and an offence of burglary in November 2022.

“Both offences were reported to have happened in Grantham.