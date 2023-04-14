Register
Two arrested suspected of stealing diesel from property near Ancaster

A man and woman have been arrested suspected of stealing diesel from a property near Ancaster, according to police.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:51 BST

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said officers were called to reports of fuel being taken from a property close to Ancaster just before 10.45pm on Wednesday, April 12.

They said officers arrived quickly at the scene.

A man aged 24, and a woman aged 30, were both arrested on suspicion of the theft of diesel, said the spokesman yesterday (Thursday).

Lincolnshire Police officers have arrested a man and woman on suspicion of stealing diesel from a property near Ancaster.
Lincolnshire Police officers have arrested a man and woman on suspicion of stealing diesel from a property near Ancaster.

“The man was also arrested for two outstanding offences: suspicion of robbery in January 2023 and an offence of burglary in November 2022.

“Both offences were reported to have happened in Grantham.

“Our investigation is ongoing. They both remain in custody.”