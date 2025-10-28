Two boys arrested after 10 year old girl left seriously injured in park

The park on Princes Street, Metheringham. Photo: Google

Two boys have been arrested after a 10-year-old girl was left serious injured in a village park.

According to Lincolnshire Police, it is believed a group of children were playing in the park next to the primary school in Princes Street, Metheringham at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon (October 27).

Police said the girl suffered serious injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening and remained in hospital.

According to the force a 12 year-old boy was arrested this morning (Tuesday) and a 15 year-old boy was arrested later, both on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody.

The police statement added: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the children in the park at this time, or have dash cam or doorbell footage from the area. We are also asking parents to talk to their children to see if they may have witnessed anything.” If you have any information that may be able to assist the investigation email: [email protected] quoting incident number 418 of October 27.