An image provided by the Environment Agenvy of the site in Skegness.

The Environment Agency has successfully secured confiscation orders for over £50,000 against two brothers and their father for storing illegal material on a site in Skegness.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This followed the prosecution of the trio for failing to comply with an environmental permit between June 2015 and April 2017.

During the hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, June 13, a confiscation order of £1,128.00 was imposed on Michael Todd, 65, of Leeds Road, Barwick-in-Elmet. He was given three months to pay or face a six-week prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a previous hearing on February 17, the court imposed the following confiscation orders:

Thomas Todd, 36, of Steel Lane, Halifax, was ordered to pay £30,144.74 within six weeks or face an eight-month spell in prison.

His brother, Jamie Todd, 44, of Wakefield Road, Drighlington, Leeds, received an order for £19,336.87 within three months or face a six-month period in prison.

The Environment Agency said that although the permit allowed for the processing of mixed waste, it required a fire prevention plan which was never properly implemented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspections found that waste was being stacked too high and too closely together, creating a fire risk. The waste had also become a health risk following an influx of mice and a problem with flies.

As a result, the Environment Agency suspended the site’s permit, stopping new material from being brought in between December 2015 and February 2016. Despite the suspension, the Todds continued to operate.

Further visits officers between March and May 2016 found that there were no firebreaks between the waste.

The trio previously received these sentences:

In May 2023, Thomas and Jamie Todd were both sentenced to eight months immediate custody and were disqualified from acting as a director of a business for 5 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2023, Michael Todd was sentenced to a 12-month Community Order with 15 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also disqualified from acting a company director for five years.

A fourth man, Bryan Walker, 62, of Beckhill Vale, Leeds, was given a 12-month community order with 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days. He was also disqualified from acting as a director of a business for five years.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “The case shows that we’re not just content to prosecute those who run illegal waste sites, we’ll also come after them to get back the profits they made from their illegal activities and to recoup taxpayers’ money spent on pursuing them.

“Waste crime can have a serious environmental impact which puts communities at risk and undermines legitimate business and the investment and economic growth that go with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We support legitimate businesses and we are proactively supporting them by disrupting and stopping the criminal element backed up by the threat of tough enforcement as in this case.

“We continue to use intelligence-led approaches to target the most serious crimes and evaluate which interventions are most effective.

“If you see or suspect waste crime is being committed we urge you to report it immediately to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”