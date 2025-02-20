Two charged after man suffers head injuries in alleged assault in Ruskington
According to Lincolnshire Police, Michael Merrick, 39, of Hillside Estate, Ruskington, has been charged with a Section 18 GBH offence and remanded to appear for a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Friday February 21). He was charged just after 10.30pm last night.
Jake Winters, 29, also of Hillside Estate, Ruskington, was charged in the early hours of the morning with the same offence, and has also been remanded for a court hearing this morning.
Police say they have also arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery in connection with the disturbance. She remains in police custody.
Lincolnshire Police said they received a call at 7.05pm on Wednesday night reporting an altercation near to the Premier shop in Ruskington, which had taken place just before 7pm.
A police spokesperson said officers were deployed to the area and found a man in his 40s who had suffered injuries to his head.