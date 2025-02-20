Two charged after man suffers head injuries in alleged assault in Ruskington

Police are appealing for information regarding an alleged assault.

Police have this morning (Friday) charged two people with grevious bodily harm following an alleged assault in Ruskington where a man suffered head injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Lincolnshire Police, Michael Merrick, 39, of Hillside Estate, Ruskington, has been charged with a Section 18 GBH offence and remanded to appear for a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Friday February 21). He was charged just after 10.30pm last night.

Jake Winters, 29, also of Hillside Estate, Ruskington, was charged in the early hours of the morning with the same offence, and has also been remanded for a court hearing this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say they have also arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery in connection with the disturbance. She remains in police custody.

Lincolnshire Police said they received a call at 7.05pm on Wednesday night reporting an altercation near to the Premier shop in Ruskington, which had taken place just before 7pm.

A police spokesperson said officers were deployed to the area and found a man in his 40s who had suffered injuries to his head.