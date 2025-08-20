Two charged following death of man in Skegness

Two people have been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Skegness, Lincolnshire Police has said.

Sylwia Bukala, 42, of Algitha Road, Skegness, has been charged with murder and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (August 21), the force said in a statement a short time ago.

Alberto Bukala, 21, of Algitha Road, Skegness, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and will also appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, the force added.

Both have been remanded into police custody.

Yesterday, police announced a murder investigation had been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police said its Force Control Room was alerted to the incident on Monday at 9.50am by crews from the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A man had been found with injuries inside a property, it was reported.

Officers were immediately deployed to the scene, a spokesman for the force said; however, sadly, the 41-year-old man was confirmed dead inside the property, they added.

