Two charged on allegations of possessing firearm to steal dog from OAP in Skegness

Lincoln Crown Court.

The youths, aged 17 and 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been remanded in custody following an appearance at Lincoln Youth Court on Monday 4th October.

They were arrested soon after an incident in which the man was approached in both Grunnill Close and Tarran Way, Skegness, between 10am and 11.30am on Saturday, October 2.

The youths are due to appear for their next hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, October 11.

Police are also investigating another incident of attempted robbery either around the same time or earlier on the morning of October 2, in the graveyard of St Clements Church, Skegness.

On both occasions, people attempted to steal dogs and it is believed that a firearm was used.

Dc Owen Prichard, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe that there may have been another elderly man who was the victim of offenders attempting to steal his dog. We are unaware of the breed at this stage.

“We are keen to speak to this dog owner to find out what happened, or anyone who had information to assist our investigation.”

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting Incident 179 of October 2

Alternatively email [email protected] putting 'Incident 179 of October 2' in the sSubject line