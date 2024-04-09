Two dogs seized after a woman is hurt and another dog attacked in Louth

Police are investigating an incident of out of control dogs reported in Louth on Saturday.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 9th Apr 2024, 13:15 BST
Police have seized two dogs and euthanised a smaller dog after the reported incident in Louth.

Officers were called to Tudor Drive in Louth after receiving a call at 3.52pm on Saturday (April 6) that two large dogs had attacked another smaller dog.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "The other (smaller) dog, was sadly put down following the incident. A woman in her 50s sustained injuries to her hands during the incident.”

Both larger dogs have been seized and inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

The spokesperson said officers are still trying to ascertain the breeds of the dogs.