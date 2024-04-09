Two dogs seized after a woman is hurt and another dog attacked in Louth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to Tudor Drive in Louth after receiving a call at 3.52pm on Saturday (April 6) that two large dogs had attacked another smaller dog.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "The other (smaller) dog, was sadly put down following the incident. A woman in her 50s sustained injuries to her hands during the incident.”

Both larger dogs have been seized and inquiries are ongoing into the incident.