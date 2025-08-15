Two men arrested following potential firearms incident near Boston
Two men remain in custody following a potential firearms incident near Boston yesterday (Thursday, August 14).
Lincolnshire Police says it received a call at about 10.15am yesterday reporting that a man had suffered injuries believed to be caused by a firearm at a property in Hobhole Bank, Old Leake.
The man was taken to hospital and two other men were arrested in connection with the incident, police said in an initial statement.
A short while ago, police said the two men remain in custody and officers continue to be at the scene conducting enquiries.