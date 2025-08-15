Two men arrested following potential firearms incident near Boston

Lincolnshire Police news.

Two men remain in custody following a potential firearms incident near Boston yesterday (Thursday, August 14).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police says it received a call at about 10.15am yesterday reporting that a man had suffered injuries believed to be caused by a firearm at a property in Hobhole Bank, Old Leake.

The man was taken to hospital and two other men were arrested in connection with the incident, police said in an initial statement.

A short while ago, police said the two men remain in custody and officers continue to be at the scene conducting enquiries.