Two men arrested following potential firearms incident near Boston

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:37 BST
Lincolnshire Police news.placeholder image
Lincolnshire Police news.
Two men remain in custody following a potential firearms incident near Boston yesterday (Thursday, August 14).

Lincolnshire Police says it received a call at about 10.15am yesterday reporting that a man had suffered injuries believed to be caused by a firearm at a property in Hobhole Bank, Old Leake.

The man was taken to hospital and two other men were arrested in connection with the incident, police said in an initial statement.

A short while ago, police said the two men remain in custody and officers continue to be at the scene conducting enquiries.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice