Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at KFC in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police say a joint team effort between CCTV operators and the police has led to the arrest.

Staff at KFC tracked the two men, who were believed to be suspects in a burglary, before East Lindsey District Council’s CCTV operators took over.

ELDC CCTV operators liaised with police officers and led them to the suspects. The men, aged 37 and 32 from the Skegness area, were both arrested on suspicion of burglary in which a jet washer worth around £500 was taken from KFC in North Parade, Skegness, at around 11.40pm on Thursday, January 11.

The men remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

Lincolnshire Police say they will release an update when one is available.