Two men arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in Skegness

Two men have been arrested, say police.

Police officers received a call yesterday (Tuesday, June 28) at 8.17am, from a member of the public reporting that three men were sat on a bench near the B&M food store in Burgh Road, Skegness, and one had a knife.

A police spokesman said officers swiftly attended and located three men who were sat on the bench.

“A search was carried out and a knife was located in a black rucksack.

“Two men, aged 51 and 40 and both from the Skegness area, were arrested and questioned.

"They have been released under investigation.

"The third man was not found to be linked to this incident.”

Investigations are ongoing, and anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident 72 of June 28.