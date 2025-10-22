Two men charged with burglaries at leisure venues across Skegness

Two men have been charged with burglaries at leisure venues across Skegness

Two men are to appear in court today faced with a number of charges following a spate of burglaries at leisure venues across Skegness

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men have been charged with several offences which happened between Friday, October 17, and Tuesday, October 21.

Liam Matthews, 35, of South Road, Chapel St Leonards and Bradley Smith, 21 of Alexandra Road, Skegness, have both been charged with an array of offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were both arrested in the early hours of Tuesday 21 October in Skegness and later charged with the offences. They have been kept in custody to appear before Magistrates at Lincoln this morning (Wednesday).

Both Matthews and Smith are charged with:

Burglary at Beachlands, Skegness, where it is alleged they stole alcohol and snacks on 19 October.

Burglary at an address on Lumley Road where cash was stolen on 18 October.

Burglary at a Cafe Kiosk at Bottons Pleasure Beach, Skegness where a large amount of cash and a cash register were stolen on 17 October.

A second offence of burglary where cash was stolen at Bottons Pleasure Beach, Skegness

Bradley Smith is separately charged with:

Causing damage to gaming machines at Skegness Pier on 21 October.

Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order on 21 October by entering Mad Harrys, Skegness, when he was banned from entering any retail premises.

Theft of £600 cash belonging to Big Kids Karting, Skegness on 21 October.