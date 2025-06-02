Two men from Boston charged following report of stabbing and fight in Sutton Bridge
Two men from Boston have been charged in relation to an incident in Sutton Bridge in which a man was reportedly stabbed.
Mahmoud Ruswolpoor, 37, of Medlock Place, has been charged with an offence of grievous bodily harm with intent, and Bzaf Abdullah, 20, also of Medlock Place, has been charged with an offence of affray.
The charges follow a report of a man being stabbed and a fight in Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, on Friday (May 30) evening.
Both men have been kept in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).
A 28-year-old man, also arrested in connection with the incident, has been released without charge.